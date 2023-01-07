Eleanor A. Ransom, 78, of Akwesasne

Eleanor A. Ransom, 78, of Helena Road, passed away Thursday evening, January 5, 2023, at Massena Hospital after a brief illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Eleanor A. Ransom, 78, of Helena Road, passed away Thursday evening, January 5, 2023, at Massena Hospital after a brief illness.

Eleanor was born on February 11, 1944 in Malone, the daughter of the late Angus and Mildred (Ransom) Bero. She attended St. Regis Mohawk and Salmon River Central School. On February 9, 1963, she married Thomas G. Ransom at St. Regis Catholic Church with Rev. Francis Arsenault, officiating. Thomas sadly predeceased her on June 18, 1986.

Eleanor worked for a time at Wild Bill’s Smoke Shop and Bingo Hall before working as a cook at the St. Regis Mohawk Head Start where she remained until her retirement. She also taught catechism for the St. Regis Catholic Church for many years. She was a lifelong communicant of the St. Regis Catholic Church and enjoyed watching her soap operas, cooking and baking, doing word search puzzles, listening to Radio Bingo, and shopping with her daughters. Eleanor cherished the times she was able to spend with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Eleanor is survived by her children and their spouses, Nancy Ransom of Akwesasne, Margie A. (Tarek) Tatlock of Akwesasne, Esther J. Ransom of Akwesasne, Gilbert A. (Charlene) Ransom of Massena, and Rosanne White of Akwesasne; a daughter-in-law, Melody Ransom of Akwesasne; her grandchildren, Ryan, Reisha, Chloe, Zane, Zoe, and Raine; and her great grandchildren, Kaniehtiiostha, Kanerahtine, and Alina.

She is also survived by her sisters, Loretta Benedict, Ann (Kenny) Bero, Connie (Jerry) Thompson who is also her godchild; her brothers, Walter and Carl Bero, all of Akwesasne; her sister-in-laws, Doris Cook and Elaine Ransom Cook; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by a granddaughter, Sasha Rose White; a son-in-law, Daniel P. White; her siblings, Genevieve Bero, Lucille “Lucy” Ward, Gerald, Andrew, and Allen “Rosie” Bero; her brother-in-laws, Robert “Bob” Ward, Sr. and Greg Benedict; her sister-in-law, Geraldine “Debbie” Bero; and two nephews, Robert Ward Jr. and Christopher Thompson.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call Monday 2-4 and 6-8:00 PM and Tuesday 1-3:00 PM when a funeral service will be held. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in the spring prior to her burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.