Friday Sports: Boys’ and girls’ hardwood action dominate

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ and girls’ basketball along with pro hockey were on the docket Friday night.

In boys’ Frontier League basketball from Adams, South Jeff hosted Watertown.

In the 1st quarter, it was Robert Piddock with the board and bucket down low: Spartans up 2.

Back the other way, Jack Adams goes up strong inside tying the game.

Then it was Nolan Widrick rattling home the 3-pointer: Spartans on top 3.

Curtis Staie drills the 3-ball from the corner: South Jeff by 6.

The Cyclones answer as John Flowers kisses 2 off glass, cutting the Spartans lead to 4.

Staie lays in 2 of his 22 as South Jeff nips Watertown 59-58.

In boys’ NAC Basketball from Gouverneur, the Wildcats met Malone.

It was Malone’s Gunvir Johal with a no-look pass to Alex LaClair for the bucket.

Then it was Kaden Jarvis to Johal, who slices through the defense and ups the Huskies’ lead to 11-2.

Next up, Holden Stowell with the dish to Raine Rumble for the 3-pointer, trimming the Malone lead to 13-10.

Rumble slashes to track for two more. He scored a game-best 24 points.

Then it was Johal to Ian Mulverhill for the short jumper.

Rumble to Jared Donaldson for two of his 14 points.

Gouverneur pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 67-52 win over the Huskies.

In girls’ Frontier League Basketball from Watertown, the Lady Cyclones hosted South Jeff.

In the 2nd quarter, Brooke Perry drives to the tin for the bucket to put South Jeff up 12.

Penelope Brown counters from Watertown: Lady Cyclones down 10.

Perry gets the bounce on the floater in the lane to put South Jeff back up 12.

Then it was Perry driving to the tin for 2 more: 21-7 Lady Spartans.

Aybrie Batista connects for Watertown.

But South Jeff beats Watertown 49-44.

In Federal Hockey League action from the Fairgrounds, the Wolves hosted Mississippi.

Trevor Lord would score in the 1st to give the Wolves a 1-0 lead.

Matt Brown added a 2nd period goal to put the Wolves in front 2-0 after 2.

The Wolves go on to blank Mississippi 5-0.

