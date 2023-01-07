North Country veteran celebrates his 100th birthday!

Bill Plantz: Uncle, WWII veteran, and now Centenarian.
By Chad Charette
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - “It is with great pleasure that the Saint Lawrence County joins your family and friends in wishing you a happy 100th Birthday.”

”Mr. Plantz led such a full life and served his country very well as well as his community,” said Donna Demick, Hammond Town Historian.

In Plantz’ honor, the Hammond Historical Society threw him a party. And seats were packed.

At the party, guests wrote personal notes for Plantz. He received a quilt from the Hammond Historical Society, and the Town Supervisor gave him a plaque commemorating his lengthy life.

Making up a decent chunk of the audience were the VFW, Representatives from Gouverneur, sharing their respect.

”I have the utmost respect for him. Even though he was Navy, I was Army,” said one of the attendees.

Plantz has remained a bachelor his entire life, but he has no shortage of family. Several of his nieces and nephews helped coordinate the event.

”I asked him how he lived to be 100. He told me one time it’s because he never got married,” said Plantz’ nephew Michael Savage.

If you’re wondering what Plantz thinks of turning 100, he told us this during a break from some photo ops: ”How do I feel? Good!”

The festivities lasted for about an hour. After finishing up the photo session and filling up on cupcakes, Plantz headed home, plaque and quilt in tow.

