STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Randy D. Fuller, age 52, of Star Lake, passed away on January 6, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Randy has donated his body to medical science. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.