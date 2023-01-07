Wesley J. Matthie, 53, formerly of South Colton & Potsdam

NEW BERLIN, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Wesley J. Matthie, 53, a resident of New Berlin and formerly of South Colton and Potsdam, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mr. Matthie passed away Thursday evening at the Chenango Hospital. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Wesley J. Matthie.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.