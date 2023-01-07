Wesley J. Matthie, 53, formerly of South Colton & Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERLIN, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Wesley J. Matthie, 53, a resident of New Berlin and formerly of South Colton and Potsdam, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.  Mr. Matthie passed away Thursday evening at the Chenango Hospital.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Wesley J. Matthie.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

A 9 year old girl was honored Friday for saving her dad’s life.
9 year old honored for her life saving actions
WWNY Blast from the Past: Ice Storm of ‘98
WWNY SnowTown USA postponed until February
WWNY Merchants adopt nations for FISU World University Games

Obituaries

WWNY Some Antwerp residents frustrated over flooding, village’s response
Dean F. McDonald, 91, a longtime resident of Churchill Ave, passed away early Thursday morning,...
Dean F. McDonald, 91, of Massena
Charlotte M. Stewart, 87, formerly of Watson, died on Friday morning, January 6, 2023 with her...
Charlotte M. Stewart, 87, formerly of Watson
Flood water being pumped
Some Antwerp residents frustrated over flooding, village’s response
John Repak, 94, died peacefully Saturday afternoon, December 24, 2022 at Samaritan Summit...
John Repak, 94, of Lowville
SnowTown USA
SnowTown USA postponed until February