Zoo shares photos of cheetah cubs receiving their first medical examination

A Nebraska zoo announced its cheetah cubs received their first medical examination.
By Jacob Comer and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A zoo in Nebraska says a family of four cheetah cubs was examined by medical professionals for the first time.

On Thursday, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium shared photos of the cubs being checked by its medical staff.

WOWT reports the cheetah cubs were recently born at the Wildlife Safari Park.

According to the zoo, the cubs are two boys and two girls to first-time mother Clio.

Zoo officials said the four cubs had their first exam in December 2022. When the cubs were first born, Clio and her cubs were left mostly undisturbed to help with the bonding process

During the examination, the veterinary staff said they listened to the cubs’ hearts and lungs, checked their eyes, and gave them their first vaccines.

An off-display cheetah breeding center at the Wildlife Safari Park helps ensure the cheetahs have privacy in an environment that resembles their natural habitat, according to the zoo.

