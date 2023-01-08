John James Mereau, 73, of Massena and formerly of Ogdensburg

Mr. Mereau, a dedicated husband and father passed away on December 29, 2022 in Austin, TX surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for John James Mereau, retired certified accountant, age 73 of Massena and formerly of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Friday (January 13, 2023) at Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will be in the spring at Notre Dame Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held also on Friday (January 13, 2023) from 9:30am to 1:30pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mr. Mereau, a dedicated husband and father passed away on December 29, 2022 in Austin, TX surrounded by his loving family.

Surviving is the love of his life, his wife of 53 years Susan; two adoring daughters, Dr. Trinity Mereau and her husband Dr. Steven Walters and Amanda Myers and her husband Kevin; three grandchildren that brought much joy to his life, Sydney and Gabrielle Walters and Henry John Myers; a sister Sharon Mereau of Buffalo, along with nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents Arthur and Dorothy Mereau and two brothers William and Robert Mereau.

John was born on June 11, 1949 in Ogdensburg, a son of Arthur & Dorothy (Vert) Mereau. He was later raised by his loving grandmother Marie Antoinette DeLaurier Mereau after the untimely death of his mother. He graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1968, and obtained an associate’s degree from Canton ATC in 1970. He continued his education at Clarkson University earning a bachelor’s degree in business and accounting, and later a master’s degree in business administration.

John’s career began at Main Lafrentz & Company, one of the big eight accounting firms in the world located in New York City. It didn’t take long for John to realize he was not a city boy. He was happy to return to the North Country with an offer from George Looney to join the firm of Whalen, Davey & Looney CPA’s in 1975. John later became a partner in the firm in 1977.

John dedicated countless hours to serving others over his life time. He was a member of the Massena Memorial Hospital Board for 20 years serving as president for 8 years, and a member of the Massena Rotary Club.

In 2011, John was injured in a tragic accident leaving him a paraplegic. John and Susan spent the last years of his life living on Wilson Hill, enjoying sunrises, sunsets and all the wonders of the St. Lawrence River. John’s enjoyment was camping as much as he could with his family, enjoying nature, adventures and never avoiding hard work. He enjoyed cutting and splitting wood for the winter and spending time with his loving family, especially listening to his granddaughters Sydney & Gabby play violin. We will all miss our friend, mentor, teacher and rock.

In lieu of flowers memorial donation have been requested to the Massena Rotary Club, Massena Rescue Squad, American Diabetes Association, Trinity Catholic School or the Louisville Fire Departments. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.