Joyce E. Hughes, 93, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Joyce E. Hughes, 93, of NYSR-12E, passed away, Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown, NY.

Born on April 26, 1929 in Cape Vincent, NY, she was a daughter of Theodore M. and Laura H. Willoughby Hinckley. She was a 1946 graduate of Cape Vincent High School and a 1947 graduate of Utica Beauty School.

In the summer of 1947, she met Robert J. Hughes and two years later the couple were married on June 6, 1949 in the rectory of St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, Cape Vincent, NY, with Rev. Riley, officiating. After 67 years of marriage, Robert passed away, January 27, 2017.

Joyce was a beautician for many years at their home in LaFargeville, NY, before returning to school at Jefferson Community College and obtaining her Associate of Nursing Degree, becoming a registered nurse. She worked at EJ Noble Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY and Mercy Hospital, Watertown, NY, retiring in the late 1980′s.

She was a former member of the LaFargeville Fire Dept. and St. John’s Catholic Church, LaFargeville, NY.

Joyce enjoyed painting, knitting, her flower gardens and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include three children, a daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Frank Getman, LaFargeville, NY, a son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Anne Hughes, Rochester, NY, a daughter and son-in-law, Dianne and Paul Bradstreet, Webster, NY; five grandchildren, Rebecca Rangel, Nathan Getman, Meredith Graveline, Emily Bradstreet, and Aaron Bradstreet; ten great-grandchildren, John, Joseph, Carrie, Mia, Ethan, Emma, Ella, Jacob, Mazie, and Izabelle; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Norman and Susan Hincklye, OH, and Michael and Joanne Hinckley, Black River, NY; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her parents, her husband, a sister, Mary Hamilton, and a brother, Theodore Hinckley, passed away previously.

Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Burial in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, LaFargeville, NY, will be at a later date.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

