Saturday Sports: 2 Frontier League-NAC matchups highlight hardwood play

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - There were some intriguing matchups in boys’ high school basketball on Saturday with two Frontier League-NAC matchups on the schedule.

Our first stop is Carthage, where the Comets hosted Heuvelton in a Frontier League-NAC meeting.

In the 1st quarter, Jake Venette misses the jumper from the corner, but Connor Phillips gets the board and bucket: Heuvelton down 4.

In transition, it’s Chris Ashlaw with the lefty layin and the Bulldogs are down 2.

Then it was Vennete with the nifty move for the hoop, tying the game.

Carthage answers as Ashton Norton drills the pullup: Carthage up 2.

Trenton Walker drives the lane for the bucket and he’s fouled, but Heuvelton beats Carthage 75-70.

In Philadelphia, another boys’ Frontier League-NAC meeting as Indian River hosted Potsdam.

In the 1st quarter, Tanner Race comes up with his own miss and hits: Potsdam up 3.

The Warriors answer with Timothy Hardy- the 3rd lays in 2 in transition and the Warriors are down 1.

Back the other way, Ian Vanwagner drives the lane for the layin: Potsdam by 3.

Joshua Alade gest the rebound and putback to put the Warriors back within 1.

Vanwagner hits the circus shot down low.

Potsdam defeats Indian River 59-50.

On the girls’ side, a Frontier League contest in Belleville as the Lady Panthers of Belleville Henderson hosted Alexandria.

In the 2nd quarter, Raegan Riordan drills the jumper to put the Lady Panthers up 2.

Then it was Kennady Billman with the board and bucket: Belleville Henderson by 4.

Sincerity Diange answers for the Lady Ghosts and Alexandria is down 2.

Madi Davidson goes up strong down low as Alexandria beats Belleville Henderson 38-32.

In college hoops from Canton, the St. Lawrence Saints hosted Vassar in Liberty League play.

Will Engelhardt gets the Saints on the board with the 3-ball and St. Lawrence is down 2.

Then it was Trent Adamson coming up with the rebound and putback, tying the game.

Adamson goes hard to the rack for 2 more: Saints up 4.

It was Trey Syroka with the basket as St. Lawrence nips Vassar 47-44.

On the women’s side, St. Lawrence hosted Vassar in Liberty League play.

In the 1st quarter, Hannah VanDyke hits the 3 to put the Lady Saints up 3.

Then it was Jackie Malley connecting for 3 from the wing: SLU up 6.

Cam Roberts tickles twine on the jumper to put the Lady Saints up by 8.

Shannon Rhone hits the trifecta, but Vassar beats St. Lawrence 58-54.

In women’s ECAC Hockey from Cheel Arena, Clarkson hosted Brown.

In the 1st period, Clarkson was down 1-0 when Nicole Gosling’s blast is deflected in, tying the game at 1.

In the 2nd period, Clarkson takes the lead when Darcie Lappan lights the lamp: 2-1 Lady Golden Knights.

That would be the game winner as Clarkson beats Brown 2-1.

At Appleton Arena, the Lady Skating Saints of St. Lawrence hosted 3rd ranked Yale.

In the 3rd period, the Lady Saints were down 4-0 when Kennedy Wilson dents the back of the net, cutting the Yale lead to 4-1.

Less than 2 minutes later, Aly McLeod finds the mark and the Lady Saints are down 2.

But that would turn out to be your final as Yale wins 4-2.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.