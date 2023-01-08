State Comptroller DiNapoli asks corporations to disclose political spending

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is asking several corporations to disclose their political spending.

DiNapoli is calling on seven corporations in New York State’s Common Retirement Fund portfolio, which includes companies like Caesars Entertainment, Warner Brothers and Zoom Video Communications, to report direct and indirect spending for political causes.

The fund holds and invests the assets of the State and Local Retirement System on behalf of more than one million state and local government employees and retirees.

In a release about the issue, DiNapoli said quote; “The divisiveness in American political discourse has magnified significant risks for corporations that contribute to political causes. It raises the question of whether any corporate political donations are in shareholders’ interests”

He says companies should disclose how much and where they are putting their resources to be more transparent.

