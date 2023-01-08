Sue E. Yon, 68, of Theresa

Sue E. Yon, 68, of CR-22, passed away, Wednesday afternoon, January 4, 2023 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Sue E. Yon, 68, of CR-22, passed away, Wednesday afternoon, January 4, 2023 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown, NY.

Born on March 6, 1954 at the House of the Good Samaritan Hospital, Watertown, NY, she was a daughter of Kent and Regina I. Longway McQuoid. During high school she was a member of the National Honor Society and graduate of Indian River Central Schools, Philadelphia, NY. She also graduated from Houghton University with a degree in Elementary Education.

Sue married Rex M. Yon on November 21, 1981 in Theresa, NY, with Honorable Frederick Whispell, officiating.

She taught school in Tallahassee, FL, for a time and then moved back to NY to help her mother with the care of her brother. During this time, she worked at Longway’s Diner, the SACC Program at LaFargeville School and eventually becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant for Samaritan Keep Nursing Home, Watertown, NY, for many years, retiring due to ill health.

Sue enjoyed walking, gardening, being in the outdoors and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Rex; a son and daughter-in-law, Spencer and Sarah Yon, Sterling, NY; three siblings, Steven and Michelle Tanner, Philadelphia, NY, JoAnne Tanner, Evans Mills, NY and Barbara Tanner Crossman, Philadelphia, NY; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial services will be 4 pm, Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY, with the Director of Pastoral Care Services for Samaritan Health Systems, Rev. Leon “Toby” Schilling, officiating.

Calling hours will be from 2-4 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

Donations may be made the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home, Activity Fund, 133 Pratt Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.