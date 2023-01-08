As weddings pick up, North Country brides head to the 31st annual Bridal Expo

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For some, a wedding day means having the perfect rings, the perfect dress, and the perfect party.

Destin and Kristy are on their way to getting hitched.

“It was definitely time, we spend a lot of time together, and I know that I want to be with her,” said Destin Bougeious.

The couple has been dating since 2018.

Destin says he got down on one knee in August. The couple says the 31st Annual Northern New York Bridal Showcase is the first of many before their big day.

“We’re just trying to figure out an idea of where we want to do it, and how we’re going to do it, and when we’re going to do it,” said Bougeious.

“And try to save money,” said Kristy Gloude.

“Yeah, do it affordably,” said Bougeious.

The expo, hosted by Tunes 92.5, brought in 60 vendors and 170 couples from the North Country and the Central New York area.

Best Party and Balloons owner Andrea Nino- Kunkoski says she tries her best to make deals that fit people’s budget.

“I try to accommodate everybody, and this is a budget friendly solution, which again it is trending, and it’s beautiful and it’s clean. I put a lot of work into it, a lot of passion,” said Nino- Kunkoski.

She says she got the idea for her business during the COVID-19 pandemic. It launched a year ago, and so far it’s doing well. But she hopes 2023 comes with much more.

“My goal is to be one of the top balloon décor providers in the area. I’m so dedicated, and I think that my work is an extension of my personality, of who I am, my work ethic,” said Nino- Kunkoski.

Lots of weddings were postponed due to COVID-19, and according to the Wedding Report, 2.5 million couples were expected to tie the knot in 2022, that’s 15% higher than usual, and vendors say that 2023 is also a year to say I do.

“We’re super busy, our calendar is super full, we’re very excited that people are finally ready to have weddings, have the larger function,” said Heather Gill of SnapshotsNNY.

SnapshotsNNY has been through 10 wedding seasons offering affordable packages for their photo booths and their latest feature- an audio guest book.

Also, saying yes to the dress is one of the most memorable moments for a bride when planning a wedding.

“If I wanted to sell you a dress, I’ll sell you a dress, but that’s not what it’s about. It’s helping you find the dress that’s going to make you feel beautiful, confident, comfortable, all those beautiful things you want to feel,” said Sweet Hello Bridal owner Katie Panunzio.

If you didn’t make it out on Sunday, you can find many of these companies on social media as they help to make any wedding day as special as it should be

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.