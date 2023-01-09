2 police officers arrested, fired in wake of hit-and-run crash

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Two police officers have been fired from their jobs for allegedly lying to Potsdam police about who was driving during a hit-and-run crash.

Officials said 23-year-old Joshua Underwood was an officer with the Massena Police Department and 22-year-old Logan Chilton was a part-time officer for both the Norwood and Norfolk police departments.

The crash happened at 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

According to Potsdam police, Underwood was involved in a property damage crash on Pierrepont Avenue in the village and fled the scene.

Chilton and 22-year-old Katy Underwood were passengers in the vehicle, police said.

Police later interviewed them and said all three of them “conspired to deceive law enforcement” by telling officers that Joshua Underwood was not the driver at the time of the crash.

The trio was charged on January 4.

Joshua Underwood was charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident, unsafe backing, and sixth-degree conspiracy.

Chilton and Katy Underwood were charged with sixth-degree conspiracy and making a false written statement.

They were issued tickets to appear in Potsdam Town Court on January 18.

Massena Police Chief Jason Olson confirmed Joshua Underwood was fired last Thursday as a result of the charges. He was hired in May.

“He was only two weeks out of the Police Academy before he was arrested and fired,” Olson said in an email. “These situations are unfortunate, but police officers must be held accountable and must hold themselves to a higher standard regardless of how much time they have on the job. The community and the profession certainly deserve better.”

Officer in Charge Shawn Wells of the Norwood Police Department said Chilton was fired because of his arrest. He was hired last July.

Chilton, who also worked for the Norfolk Police Department, was suspended without pay for violating agency policy pending an investigation, according to Officer in Charge Jose Colon.

