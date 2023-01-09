Cooperative Extension offers home heating help

Cooperative Extension offers home heating help
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County can help people keep their homes warm.

Community energy program manager Kathryn Ripstein says programs are available to help people lower their energy bills and keep their homes more comfortable during winter.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Cooperative Extension has energy advisors across the north country to help residents access home weatherization programs through NYSERDA, the state’s Energy Research and Development Authority.

It includes a free energy audit and up to $10,000 worth of weatherization. Eligibility is based on income.

Learn more at ccejefferson.org or by calling 315-788-8450.

