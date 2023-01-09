David L. Goolden, 81, of Massena

David L. Goolden, 81, of 51 Urban Drive, passed away on December 7, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family while under the care of Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - David L. Goolden, 81, of 51 Urban Drive, passed away on January 7, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family while under the care of Hospice.

David was born September 24, 1941 in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of the late Merrill and Clara (Backus) Goolden. He attended Norwood-Norfolk Central School and later joined the Marines from 1959-1981, retiring after 22 years. David worked at the Seaway starting as a Lineman and later Millwright for 25 years. He married Andra O’Hara on July 31, 2022.

David was a lifetime member of the Massena American Legion, Massena Amvets, NRA as well as the Marine Corp. League. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

David is survived by his wife, Andra of Massena; his children, Nichol (Ken) Cryderman of NC, David Goolden of Massena and Jayson (Jennifer) Goolden of Massena; step-children, Julie (Wayne) Haas of Massena, Susan (William) Kirkey of NC and Faye (William) Reese of NC; seven grandchildren, Jerami, Chance and Gavin Cryderman, Zackery and Ashlynn Goolden, Nolan and Nathan Goolden; six step-grandchildren, Ryan and Tyler Haas, Adam and Carrisa Kirkey, Liam and Grace Reese; a sister, Debbie (Randy) Fenton of Massena as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother, Richard Goolden in 2022.

Per David’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.

Memorial contributions in David’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena

