Expert tips to build a financial future for you and your family

Make a plan to weather economic downturns
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Building generational wealth can give your descendants a leg up on life and the ability to weather economic downturns and volatile markets.

Dion Pouncil, founder of the Hedge Fund Pouncil Capital and MoneySkool, a financial literacy and educational platform, said there are several things you can do to start building the foundation of your financial future, even when the economy is murky:

1) Get your estate planning in order. He suggested establishing a trust or a will to protect you and the assets you want to pass down to your future generations.

2) Consider setting up a family corporate entity. Poncil said family LLCs can help tremendously when it comes to tax savings. According to Investopedia, family LLCs can also shield against creditor claims be useful for estate planning.

3) Begin to build a legacy playbook. This is a plan to invest and acquire assets intended for the next generations.

4) Get a good financial planner. Pouncil said this will help not only long term, but also during the current rocky, economic times.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifford Mayette
Man sentenced to life in prison in child sexual assault case
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Goats in the road lead to arrest
Bill Plantz: Uncle, WWII veteran, and now Centenarian.
North Country veteran celebrates his 100th birthday!
West Virginia authorities say 41-year-old Amber Wymer has been arrested for killing her...
Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend’s daughter to death during argument
Old Great Bend Elementary School
Old elementary school to become apartments

Latest News

InvestigateTV reveals your physician could be keeping secrets from you
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 9
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Police chief: 6-year-old boy shot Virginia teacher during class
Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the National Congress...
Brazil cracks down post-riot and vows to protect democracy
In a video posted to Facebook on Wednesday, the San Antonio Zoo shared footage of Elmer the...
Lions meet Elmer the porcupine in adorable video
Hundreds of people gathered in Watertown Monday to celebrate the life and continue the legacy...
Community celebrates the life of Tom Walker