LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A Lisbon man was ticketed for allegedly allowing goats to block a town of Lisbon Road.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 44-year-old Michael Chambers was charged after several complaints that around 20 goats were blocking Nelson Road.

Chambers was ticketed for disorderly conduct: obstructing traffic and released.

