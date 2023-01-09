Ilene “Catherine” Steele, 88, of Heuvelton

Mrs. Steele passed away peacefully on Sunday January 8, 2023 at the St. Joseph’s Home with her family by her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) -Funeral Services for Ilene “Catherine” Steele, age 88 of Heuvelton will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday (January 11, 2023) at the Heuvelton Methodist Church with Deacon Toni Pastizzo officiating.

Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10:00am-11:00am at the church. Mrs. Steele passed away peacefully on Sunday January 8, 2023 at the St. Joseph’s Home with her family by her side.

Surviving are her children Debra (Gregg) Shupe, Diana (Lee) Rabideau, Robert (Jackie) Steele Jr., Robin (Mike) Magee and David (Colleen) Steele. ; 11 grandchildren Ben, Kristen, Ryan, Corey, Casey, Jacob, Steven, Kiley, Karee, Alexandra and Noah; great-grandchildren Karma, Emma, Hayden, Cameron and Finnan.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Robert Steele of 69 years of marriage; her parents Charles & Grace Laramy; and a sister Mary Jane Crayford.

Catherine was born on November 13, 1934 in Heuvelton NY, a daughter of Charles & Grace (Walker) Laramy. She attended the one room school house of District H6 at the age of 4, and graduated Salutatorian from Heuvelton High in 1951 at the age of 16. She continued her education at Syracuse University nursing school and changed her major and moved back to the North Country where she could marry the love of her life, Robert Steele on December 27th 1953. In 1953, she returned to college at SUNY Potsdam where she majored in elementary education and received her Master’s Degree in Psychology and literature writing.

During Catherine’s career she taught preschool in her home, taught 1st grade in Rensselaer Falls school, and also taught Psychology and was a grant writer for Mater Dei College, a grant writer and curriculum specialist for Salmon River School, worked for the Federal Department of Education Title 7 bilingual programs for Mohawks aimed at developing material and books for teaching the Mohawk language, received her Doctorate in Education from the University of Albany, worked for the State Education Department and the Rensselaer County Mental Health Department and was the Executive Director of the Alcohol and Substance Abuse Council for St. Lawrence County.

Catherine received many awards during her career to include, being the recipient of the Outstanding Educator of America Award, Chairman for the cultural committee, curriculum committee and library committee of Mater Dei College, first curator of the Norwood Museum and member of the American Association of University Women and Who’s Who of Women in education and acted as Indian Education Consultant for Georgetown University in Washington DC.

Catherine was a member of the Heuvelton Methodist Church, showed collies and shelties at the Scotchamour Kennels in Heuvelton and enjoyed making sticky buns for her family and neighbors. She loved writing poetry and children’s books, which were later published. Bob and Catherine enjoyed their homes wintering in Lakeland Florida and summers spent in Norwood Lake until 2020.

The family would like to thank St. Joseph’s Nursing Home for the care and love shown to their Mother. Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Joseph’s Foundation, 950 Linden Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

