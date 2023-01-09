Jeffrey M. Houghton, 81, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey M. Houghton, 81, of Watertown, NY, passed away at home on January 8th, 2023, following a long illness.

Jeff graduated from Carthage High School and enlisted at age 17 in the U.S. Navy as a hospital Corpsman.

Jeff was employed by SMC Hospital as a Certified Surgical Technician/LPN.  Much later he became manager of Central Services.

Jeff enjoyed boating, fishing, and camping.  He was a member of Dry Hill Ski Patrol for several years.  He was an avid motorcyclist and especially enjoyed planning the annual benefit rides for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation by the American Black River Legion Post 673.

He is survived by his wife Betty Zecher Houghton and a daughter Cheryl Richmond with two grandchildren in New Jersey.  A son Paul Houghton and daughter-in-law Tonia Bernard Houghton reside in Cicero.  He was predeceased by a brother John Houghton.  Jeff also has one nephew and a niece.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.  It was his wish to be donated to SUNY Upstate Medical Center Anatomical Gift Program.  There will be no services.

Online condolence may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

