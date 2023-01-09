John Ellis Lennox, 49, of Pierrepont Manor and formerly of Heuvelton

Mr. Lennox passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones, at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

PIERREPONT MANOR, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for John Ellis Lennox, age 49, of Pierrepont Manor and formerly of Heuvelton, NY, will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 2:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, with Rev. Tom Nichols officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Frary Funeral Home from 12:00PM (Noon) up until the time of the funeral service. A reception will be held for family and friends following the funeral service at the VFW, 1112 Champlain St, Ogdensburg, NY. Mr. Lennox passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones, at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.

John is survived by his wife, Michelle Lennox of Pierrepont Manor, his children, Kayla Powell and her husband, Bryan, Mason Lindsey and his wife, Machaela, Hannah Lennox and her significant other, Dakota McAllister, Grace Lennox and her significant other, Zach Kocyla, and Noelle Cole and her husband, John; eight grandchildren, Karson, Dixon, Jacklyn, Athena, Gwenivere, Luciano, Levi and Pauleen (due any day now); two sisters, Carrie Montroy and her husband, Cash, of Ogdensburg, NY, and Terrie Lynn Lennox of Ogdensburg, NY; maternal grandmother, Barbara Johnson of Ogdensburg, NY; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. John is predeceased by his granddaughter, Leniah Cole; his mother, Kristie Lee Lennox, his nephew, Jameson Montroy and his beloved dogs, Amber, and Miles.

John was born on January 21, 1973, in Alexandria Bay, NY. He graduated from Heuvelton Central School in 1992. John married Michelle Kirby on August 12, 1995, at the Grace Covenant Church with Rev. Michael Stahl officiating. John first worked for many years on his grandparents, Chuck and Barbara, family farm, later working for Bruce Nichols on his farm. John was for a time an artificial cow breeder, also working for Charlie Kohl on his farm fixing tractors, driving trucks, among many other tasks. Mr. Lennox later became self-employed in his own thriving artificial breeding business in Pierrepont Manor.

John will be remembered for his flawless selfie taking skills and being an all-around jokester. He was an avid famer, musician, and drummer. John always maintained a selfless attitude and would give the shirt off his back for anyone in need. He will be lovingly remembered as “Papa/Bop” and missed by his family and friends.

A Celebration of Life “Jammin’ for John” will also be taking place on Sunday, January, 22, 2023, at 11:00AM at Pond Pit BBQ, 8883 State Route 3, Sandy Creek, NY 13145, all are welcome to attend.

Donations may be made in John’s memory to Heuvelton Central School, C/o Band Program, PO Box 375, 87 E. Washington Street, Heuvelton, NY 13654.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.