Kirk D. Brown “Brownie”, 73, of Fowler

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Kirk D. Brown “Brownie”, age 73 of Fowler, passed away on January 8, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam...
Kirk D. Brown “Brownie”, age 73 of Fowler, passed away on January 8, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.(Source: Funeral Home)

FOWLER, New York (WWNY) - Kirk D. Brown “Brownie”, age 73 of Fowler, passed away on January 8, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Friday, January 13, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. followed by his funeral service at 1:00 p.m. There will be a Celebration of Life following the service, held at the Gouverneur VFW.

Kirk was born on April 30, 1949 in Gouverneur to the late Russell Brown. He graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 1968 and served in the United States Navy from 1968 until his honorable discharge in 1972.

Kirk married Myrna M. Phillips on July 12, 1980. He and his family built their home in Fowler in 1992, including logs cut from their property. Kirk retired in 2012 from Fort Drum where he had worked as a mechanic and then later in warehouse inventory.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being in the woods. He cut firewood, made maple syrup, collected driftwood, did some woodworking, and rode motorcycles.

He is survived by his wife, Myrna Brown, four sons, Marty and Erin Gates, Tim Thomas, Jason and Missy Brown, and John and Kourtni Brown, and siblings, John and Mary Kerr, Amy and Terry Barkley, and Karen Subach. He is also survived by 8, grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Kirk is predeceased by a brother, Leon Brown, and a sister, Ruth Parrish.

Donations in memory of Kirk may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka KS, 66675 or https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Robert J. Tarbell, affectionately known as Bobby or Lubby, 75, of 1100 State Route 37, passed...
Robert J. Tarbell, 75, of Akwesasne
Hundreds of people gathered in Watertown Monday to celebrate the life and continue the legacy...
Community celebrates the life of Tom Walker
Mrs. Steele passed away peacefully on Sunday January 8, 2023 at the St. Joseph’s Home with her...
Ilene “Catherine” Steele, 88, of Heuvelton
2 police officers arrested, fired in wake of hit-and-run crash

Obituaries

Candles
Patricia H. C. Taylor, 94, of Clayton
Candles
Herbert A. Haines, 78, of Gouverneur
Candles
Roger H. Young, 78, of Gouverneur
Candles
Peggy “Peg” Anne Fikes, of Watertown
Mr. Lennox passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones, at Samaritan...
John Ellis Lennox, 49, of Pierrepont Manor and formerly of Heuvelton
Candles
Memorial Service: Michelle R. (Hamblin) Gentile, 56, of Watertown