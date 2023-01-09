Man sentenced to life in prison in child sexual assault case
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man found guilty of sexually assaulting a child will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.
Fifty-three-year-old Clifford Mayette was sentenced Friday to 140 years to life after a St. Lawrence County jury found him guilty in late October.
He was convicted of several charges in connection with sexually assaulting a child over the course of 10 years:
- Six counts of predatory sexual assault upon a child
- One count of second-degree rape
- Three counts of third-degree rape
- One count of second-degree criminal sex act
- Two counts of first-degree sexual abuse
