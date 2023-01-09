Man sentenced to life in prison in child sexual assault case

Clifford Mayette
Clifford Mayette(WWNY, St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man found guilty of sexually assaulting a child will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

Fifty-three-year-old Clifford Mayette was sentenced Friday to 140 years to life after a St. Lawrence County jury found him guilty in late October.

He was convicted of several charges in connection with sexually assaulting a child over the course of 10 years:

  • Six counts of predatory sexual assault upon a child
  • One count of second-degree rape
  • Three counts of third-degree rape
  • One count of second-degree criminal sex act
  • Two counts of first-degree sexual abuse

