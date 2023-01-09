Marion J. Porter, 97, of Watertown and formerly of Mannsville

Marion J. Porter passed away Saturday, January 7th at Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident for several years. She was 97 years old. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Marion J. Porter passed away Saturday, January 7th at Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident for several years. She was 97 years old.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, January 12th at Carpenter Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 11:00 am -1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Brookside Cemetery following the service.

Marion was born September 28, 1925, the daughter to the late Alva and Mayfred Delosh Cratensberg. She married Irving F. Porter February 12, 1952, in Burrville, and together they owned and operated a dairy farm in the Town of Ellisburg. Irving Porter passed away September 7, 2007. Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son Jesse Porter, and daughter, Carol Worthington, as well as two brothers, Ross and Glen Cratensberg.

She is survived by her children, Randy and Chrys Porter, Greene; Vicki and Gary Smithers, Ellisburg; Robin and Tom Ferlito, Mannsville; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Throughout her life, Marion worked at various places in the community, including the Montgomery Ward store in Adams, NY. As a younger woman, Marion was an avid bowler, and was involved in the women’s leagues at the Adams Bowling Alley. She was also a member of TOPS club, where she enjoyed weekly meetings, as members became long-time friends. Marion loved to read, watching her beloved Yankees play baseball, playing cards, and visiting with friends over coffee. Above all, one of her most favorite things to do was to travel to her winter home in Palatka, Florida where she had another community of friends and family to visit with, in the wonderful warm weather.

Marion lived a long and full life, and was cherished by her family. She will be greatly missed.

