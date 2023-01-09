Memorial Service: Michelle R. (Hamblin) Gentile, 56, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The memorial service for Michelle R. (Hamblin) Gentile has been rescheduled for 5 pm Thursday, January 12th, 2023 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Smith officiating. Calling hours will begin at 3 pm prior to the service.

Michelle, 56, Watertown, passed away December 13th, 2022 in Watertown.

She is survived by her son Theodore Smith, Jr, Watertown, two grandchildren Camdon and Marlee; three sisters Christine Daniels, Debbie Beach and Gail Carr; a brother Scott (Tracy) Hamblin; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, John and Ronald Hamblin.

Michelle was a hairdresser in Watertown for many years.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

