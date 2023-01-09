Pamelia highway superintendent criticizes town board

Bruce Call, Pamelia Highway Department superintendent
By Zach Grady
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - Pamelia’s highway superintendent has penned a letter that’s critical of his town board. It comes as the board gets ready to meet Monday night.

“To be to the point, they’re not working for the people who elected them. They’re not working for the people in the town,” said Bruce Call.

The town’s highway superintendent sent out a letter claiming the board is not using the town’s tax dollars to update equipment in his department.

“If you don’t have the updated equipment, your service goes downhill because you’re always trying to maintain the equipment,” said Call.

Call’s concerns stem from a May 2022 vote to order a new plow truck.

Call says the town needed to be proactive in the purchase in order to get a good price for equipment it would use to trade in. He also says it would take 2 years to get a new plow truck.

The vote was voted down three to two. The letter also criticizes the board for not signing a plowing contract with Jefferson County.

“Signing a snow and ice contract with the county, which allows me to do more summer work which would increase the revenue for the town,” said Call.

The Jefferson County Highway Department superintendent says negotiations are still happening and a contract with the town of Pamelia could still be signed.

As for everything in the letter and its criticisms, town Supervisor Scott Allen didn’t have much to say.

“I’m in favor in doing what’s best for the town and investing in and making sure equipment is safe for our operators,” he said.

Other town board members couldn’t be reached for comment.

