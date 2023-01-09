Patricia H. C. Taylor, 94, of Clayton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Patricia H. C. Taylor, 94, Clayton passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Calling hours and a funeral service will be at a time and date to be announced and a full obituary will be published. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Pat’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

