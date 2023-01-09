Peggy “Peg” Anne Fikes, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Peggy “Peg” Anne Fikes, born 8/9/1953, entered peacefully into eternal rest with her Lord and Savior on January 2, 2023.

She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Maureen Fikes, brothers Paul and James, beloved aunt and uncle Thelma and Carl Webert, aunts Wilma Harvey, Madeline Flanagan, Edna Vuillemot, uncle Mark Fikes, and several cousins. Surviving are several cousins and many friends.

Peggy grew up in Watertown and graduated from Watertown High School. She attended Houghton College and SUNY Oswego, where she graduated with a master’s degree in teaching.

As a youngster, Peg helped at her uncle Carl’s neighborhood grocery store where she stood on a box to run the register. She cherished the memory and recounted it to many of her friends with joy.

Peg worked with clients at JRC and enjoyed a special bond with those in most need. She was very excited to see the improvement in basic reading and math skills of the school-age children she tutored. Later, Peg took on the challenging role of EMT to serve her community.

She loved to write – anything! She even wrote her own music, which she played on piano or guitar at many different venues. Peg sang her songs with the wonderful voice with which she was blessed. She was also an avid reader and loved biographies of historical and political figures.

Her aunt Thelma taught her to crochet and knit. She used her skill to provide many newborns at Samaritan with their first hats. Peg loved her dachshunds, Gretchen, Christie, Hansel and Remly and rescued dogs whom she made toys for as they awaited their forever homes.

Peg was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. A Memorial Service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Chaumont, NY on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Reverend Rachel Roberts and Church Leader, Darrell DeMotta will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to First Presbyterian Church, 27532 Church Street, Chaumont, NY 13622 or the Lyme Free Library, PO Box 369, Chaumont, NY 13622.

