WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Peggy A. Peterson, 54, of Watertown, NY, passed January 6, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.

The burial will be in the spring at the N. Watertown Cemetery.

Born on February 25, 1968 in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Douglas and Lorraine (Howie) Parker, she graduated from Belleville Henderson Central School in 1987.

Following school she worked various jobs in the local area before becoming disabled.

She married Ross S. Peterson on August 18, 1995 in Watertown.

She volunteered for the American Heart Association and Relay for Life. She enjoyed crafting, scrapbooking and reading.

Surviving are a brother and sister in law, Edmond (Sheri) Parker, VA; her two sisters, Marlene J. Maines, GA and Sandra Parker, Watertown; step son, Joshua Lafer, SC; a niece, Mary Maines and a nephew, Douglas (Melissa) Maines; two great nephews, Richard and King; a great niece, Rayna; and many cousins.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her beloved husband Ross who passed on February 25, 2014.

Donations may be made to the American Heart Association, Alzheimer’s Association or to Relay for Life.

