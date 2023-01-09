Roger A. Monroe, 67, of Massena

Roger A. Monroe Age 67, passed away peacefully on Friday January 6, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Roger A. Monroe Age 67, passed away peacefully on Friday January 6, 2023.

Born in Massena, he was the son of the late Carl & Joy (Gardner) Monroe. After graduation he enlisted in the US Marine Corps and spent 18 years serving his country. He retired as an E7 Gunnery Sargent.

He is survived by his two children; Nicholas Ladoceurer of Watertown NY and Kristin Ladoceurer of Orlando Florida. He is also survived by eight brothers and sisters. John & Robyn Monroe of Norfolk, NY; Rickey Monroe of Terryville CT; Susan Monroe of New Britain CT; Martha Monroe of New Britain CT; Dale Monroe of Waterbury CT; Corrine Colongelo of New Britain CT. Roger was predeceased by two brothers, Mark and Lawrence “Butch” Monroe.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street, Massena, NY.

Roger was deeply blessed to have his sister Martha as his dedicated caregiver. He was also blessed to have a special friendship with Chris Booras of Massena , Philip and Lisa McDonald, Joe LaShomb and Karen Wood who gave their time and love.

He is also very appreciative of Candace O’Neill of Hospice of St. Lawrence.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

