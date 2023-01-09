Samaritan changes rules for emergency support persons

Samaritan Medical Center emergency room
Samaritan Medical Center emergency room(Samaritan Medical Center)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center has adjusted its policy for accompanying patients in the emergency department.

As of Monday, each emergency patient can designate two support people. Only one of them can be with the patient at a time.

All support people and visitors must be in good health and screened. Masks are required.

You can see Samaritan’s full policy here.

