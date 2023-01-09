Service Notice: Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - A memorial service for Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, of St Lawrence Ave, will be held Saturday, January 21st at 11 am at the Costello Funeral Home, Alexandria Bay. Nick passed away on November 12, 2022. Because he loved music, his family encourages attendees to wear their favorite rock & roll tee shirt to the service, if they would like to.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.