Service Notice: Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, of Alexandria Bay

Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - A memorial service for Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, of St Lawrence Ave, will be held Saturday, January 21st at 11 am at the Costello Funeral Home, Alexandria Bay. Nick passed away on November 12, 2022. Because he loved music, his family encourages attendees to wear their favorite rock & roll tee shirt to the service, if they would like to.

