A slight chance of snow today

Monday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will feel pretty typical for January.

Today will be mainly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-30s.

There’s a very slight — about 20% — chance of snow, so we may see light flurries from time to time, particularly early in the day or later tonight.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 20s.

There’s a slight chance of snow on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Thursday and Friday will have a mix of snow and rain. Highs will be around 40 both days.

Snow is likely on Saturday. Highs will be around 30.

It will be mostly sunny and in the upper 20s on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Plantz: Uncle, WWII veteran, and now Centenarian.
North Country veteran celebrates his 100th birthday!
State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is asking several corporations to disclose their political...
State Comptroller DiNapoli asks corporations to disclose political spending
There were some intriguing matchups in boys’ high school basketball on Saturday with two...
Saturday Sports: 2 Frontier League-NAC matchups highlight hardwood play
A 9 year old girl was honored Friday for saving her dad’s life.
9 year old honored for her life saving actions
Old Great Bend Elementary School
Old elementary school to become apartments

Latest News

7-day forecast
Monday AM weather
7 day
Cooler this weekend
7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Cloudy with mixed precipitation from time to time