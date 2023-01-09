Your Turn: feedback on lawmaker pay hike, shelter closure & closed bar

Your Turn
Your Turn(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The new year brought a new salary for New York lawmakers. They’re getting a pay raise of $32,000:

I am so ashamed and disgusted to live in this state...You should all be ashamed of yourselves.

Kim Reed

Their increase is more than what my mother and other senior citizens live on for a year.

Susan Wood

Legislative and gubernatorial pay raises should be put to public referendum.

Richard King

Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter closed last week. Jefferson County officials say part of the reason is that the shelter’s residents weren’t doing enough to help themselves:

The lack of empathy is shameful...Why become a public servant if you have such a disinterest in actually helping people?

Stephanie Missert

You can only do so much. If they don’t want help, that’s their fault and no one else’s!

Lisa Calhoun

Knowlton Technologies has purchased a closed Watertown bar. Mick’s Place will be torn down to make way for employee parking:

This will make things much easier for Knowlton...Also, the building needed more work than it was worth!

Chris Richardson

Our old hangout bar way back in 1972. So sad. Take paradise and put up a parking lot!

Mari Gilbert Kosobucki

