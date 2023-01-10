Aretta R. Waite, 92, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Aretta R. Waite, 92, of Leray Street, formerly of Hancock St., passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at home.

A graveside service will be in the spring in North Watertown Cemetery.

Aretta was born on July 26, 1930 in Gouverneur, daughter of the late Floyd and Catherine Barney.

On January 3, 1953 she married Oral W Waite. Mr. Waite, a New York Air Brake retiree, and 12th Ward committeeman, predeceased her on March 20, 1985.

Survivors include a son, Steven W. (Mary) Waite of Ohio; a daughter, Tina (Rick) Sulier of Watertown; and five grandchildren, Brian, Doreen, Wayne, Emily and Cory and two great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by a great grandson Chase Marshall and three siblings, Irving Barney, Mary Secor, and Ray Barney.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

