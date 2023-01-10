Augustinian Academy to host Boot Scootin’ Barn Boogie

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Augustinian Academy in Carthage has an opportunity for folks to kick up their heels.

Director of advancement Tom Wojcikowski talked about the Boot-Scootin’ Barn Boogie coming up next month.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The fundraiser is from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, at the Carthage Elks Club.

It will feature line dancing to live music by the Patti Stanford Band.

There’s also dinner and a silent auction.

Tickets are $35 and you need to order them by February 1. You can do that on the school’s Facebook page or by calling 315-493-1301.

