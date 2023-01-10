Augustinian Academy to host Boot Scootin’ Barn Boogie
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Augustinian Academy in Carthage has an opportunity for folks to kick up their heels.
Director of advancement Tom Wojcikowski talked about the Boot-Scootin’ Barn Boogie coming up next month.
Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.
The fundraiser is from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, at the Carthage Elks Club.
It will feature line dancing to live music by the Patti Stanford Band.
There’s also dinner and a silent auction.
Tickets are $35 and you need to order them by February 1. You can do that on the school’s Facebook page or by calling 315-493-1301.
