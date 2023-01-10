Brian J. Ripp, 66, of Port Leyden

Brian J. Ripp, 66, of Mechanic Street, passed away Saturday evening, January 7, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. (Source: Funeral Home)

PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - Brian J. Ripp, 66, of Mechanic Street, passed away Saturday evening, January 7, 2023 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse.

In keeping with Brian’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A graveside service will be held in the spring in Calvary Cemetery, Port Leyden, with a Celebration of Life to follow. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Port Leyden Fire Company, Route 12, Port Leyden, NY 13433. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, 5702 Waters Road, Lowville.

Brian is survived by 2 children, a daughter, Carrie Ripp and her daughter, Adley of Savannah, GA; a son Brian J. Ripp II and his children, Kayden, Jonathan, Adeline, Onalee, Quinn, of Port Leyden; his siblings and their spouses, Michael (Judy) Ripp of Lyons Falls; Patricia (Tom) Koubek of Howell NJ; Sean (Lou) Ripp of Sackets Harbor; Kathleen Ripp of Hawthorne; Alan (Lyn) Ripp of Port Leyden; Laura (Paul) Lazarus of Lowville; his mother-in-law, Rita Berrus of Lowville; an aunt; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Deborah Ripp, who passed away March 24, 2007; three siblings, William, Mary, and Mark Ripp; and his father-in-law, Raymond Berrus.

He was born on November 17, 1956 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late John M. and Natalie Boland Ripp and graduated from South Lewis Central School in 1975. Brian attended Canton ATC for auto mechanics. On August 16, 1980, he married Deborah A. Berrus at St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Port Leyden, with Rev. Andrew Mulvaney, officiating. Brian worked driving truck for many years. Deborah passed away on March 24, 2007. He enjoyed socializing and spending time with his family and friends.

