Drake not seeking reelection to Jefferson County Legislature

Allen Drake, who represents District 4 on the Jefferson County Legislature, has decided to to see reelection.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - District 4 Jefferson County Legislator Allen Drake has decided this will be his last year on the board.

Drake announced he is not seeking reelection in a letter to constituents.

“This year will be my 15th year as a legislator and the reason I am not seeking another term is simple – I feel it is time,” he said.

District 4 covers the towns of Antwerp, Philadelphia and Theresa, part of the town of LeRay, and part of Fort Drum.

According to Jefferson County’s website, Drake was appointed in 2009 to fill the District 4 seat, which was vacant at the time.

