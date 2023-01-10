Drake not seeking reelection to Jefferson County Legislature

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - District 4 Jefferson County Legislator Allen Drake has decided this will be his last year on the board.

Drake announced he is not seeking reelection in a letter to constituents.

“This year will be my 15th year as a legislator and the reason I am not seeking another term is simple – I feel it is time,” he said.

District 4 covers the towns of Antwerp, Philadelphia and Theresa, part of the town of LeRay, and part of Fort Drum.

According to Jefferson County’s website, Drake was appointed in 2009 to fill the District 4 seat, which was vacant at the time.

