Elmer F. Rakoce, 91, of Massena, passed away peacefully at his home on January 8, 2023, while in the loving care of his family. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Elmer F. Rakoce, 91, of Massena, passed away peacefully at his home on January 8, 2023, while in the loving care of his family.

Elmer was born on January 19, 1931, in Massena, NY, son of the late George and Elizabeth (Deak) Rakoce. He graduated from Massena Central Schools in 1949 and drafted into the U.S. Army in 1952 where he served in Germany until he was honorably discharged in 1954.

Elmer is survived by his brother, Richard J., Massena, nephews; Ronald (Anna) Rakoce, Tucson, AZ and Richard C. (Tammy) Rakoce, Massena, nieces; Betty (John) Reaney, Stephenson, WA, Nancy (Sterling) Fyckes, Norwood, Cynthia (Peter) Santariello, Marcellus, Lisa (Dale) Clemens, Oneida, as well as many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Elmer was predeceased by his brother George and sisters-in-law June and Shirley Rakoce, along with great-nephews Daniel Fyckes and Jason Rakoce.

Elmer began working for ALCOA in the planning department in 1949 until his retirement in 1992. He was a faithful communicant at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church. He was Commander of the Massena American Legion Post 79 from 1977 to 1979 and was a member of many bowling and golf leagues throughout his life.

Elmer enjoyed gardening, fishing, golfing, bowling, spending time with family and designing wood board cutouts of various characters to display seasonally on his front lawn at home and at his summer camp. He especially loved telling jokes to everyone he met. One of his favorites was: Did you hear about the two silkworms in a race?

The family would like to give a special thank you to Bob Fowler for his compassionate care and to Hospice of St. Lawrence County.

Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home on Monday January 16th from 2pm-6pm and on Tuesday January 17th from 9am to 10:30am

A Mass will be celebrated on January 17th at 11am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with internment to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Donations may be made in Elmer’s memory to Meals on Wheels Massena or Hospice of St. Lawrence County.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolences may be shared on line with the family at www.donaldsonfh.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.