Florida road trip ahead for R&B head coach

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Members of the Watertown Red & Black semipro football team will be headed to Florida for a game this Saturday against a team from Tennessee.

Head coach George Ashcraft, along with equipment, will be the first to head out.

“You know the bucket list thing, Mel. I always said I would drive to Florida someday, so I guess we’re going to drive this time instead of fly,” Ashcraft said.

“And yeah, we’ll be there,” he said Monday. “Leave tomorrow morning, I’ll be there Wednesday during the day sometime. And we play the game on Saturday at 3:30 in the afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.