Florida road trip ahead for R&B head coach

Florida road trip ahead for R&B head coach
By Mel Busler
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Members of the Watertown Red & Black semipro football team will be headed to Florida for a game this Saturday against a team from Tennessee.

Head coach George Ashcraft, along with equipment, will be the first to head out.

“You know the bucket list thing, Mel. I always said I would drive to Florida someday, so I guess we’re going to drive this time instead of fly,” Ashcraft said.

“And yeah, we’ll be there,” he said Monday. “Leave tomorrow morning, I’ll be there Wednesday during the day sometime. And we play the game on Saturday at 3:30 in the afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifford Mayette
Man sentenced to life in prison in child sexual assault case
2 police officers arrested, fired in wake of hit-and-run crash
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Goats in the road lead to arrest
Bruce Call, Pamelia Highway Department superintendent
Pamelia highway superintendent criticizes town board
Drug overdoses
Jefferson County’s 2022 drug overdose deaths

Latest News

Surrounded by Lowville defenders, General Brown's Tucker Rosbrook puts the ball up and in for 2.
Highlights & scores: Frontier League hoops, NAC hoops & hockey
Highlights & scores: Frontier League hoops, NAC hoops & hockey
Florida road trip ahead for R&B head coach
There were some intriguing matchups in boys’ high school basketball on Saturday with two...
Saturday Sports: 2 Frontier League-NAC matchups highlight hardwood play