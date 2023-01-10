Highlights & scores: Frontier League hoops, NAC hoops & hockey

(WWNY) - Monday night was highlighted locally by a boys’ Frontier League basketball battle in Dexter as the General Brown Lions hosted the Lowville Red Raiders.

It turned out to be a good night for the home team in the Lions’ Den.

The Lions get on the scoreboard first: Aiden McManaman from beyond the arc — all net.

Caleb Price shows he can also hit from long range.

Michael Fayle finds a lane to the basket for Lowville.

A pass inside goes to Tucker Rosbrook who uses the left hand.

Four Red Raiders surround Rosbrook but he’s able to put it up and in.

Ryan Myers is able to slice his way inside for the basket.

Brody Brown stops and pops and gets the bounce for 2.

Aidan McManaman just inside the arc nails the jumper.

Luke Heller takes it to the hoop for 2.

Tucker Rosbrook had 16 points and 19 rebounds.

Final score: General Brown 55, Lowville 45.

Norwood-Norfolk was at Parishville-Hopkinton for boys’ Northern Athletic Conference basketball.

The Flyers’ Matt Richards fires off a 16-footer for the game’s first score.

Jake Johnson gets the pass inside and ties the game at 2-2.

Richards dials up a 3-pointer. The Flyers lead 5-2.

Harry Suarez counters with a 3-ball for the Panthers.

Richards to Parker Blair for the bucket-plus-one.

Brendon Bombard inbounds to Richards for 2.

Ryan Griffith to Jack Snell who buries the 3. THe Panthers lead 13-12.

It’s Blair to Richards for another 3.

Johnson inbounds then gets the ball back in the corner for 3.

Blair netted 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, as the Flyers edged the Panthers in overtime, 39-37.

Massena visited Canton for girls’ NAC hockey.

In the first period, Massena goalkeeper Hailey Boyce blocks a flurry of shots for four quick saves. She stopped 24 shots for the game.

Harper Oakes snaps off a quick shot that bounces off the goalie’s pad and into the net, giving Massena a 2-0 lead.

Canton goalie Myrah Bullock blocks a pair of strong shots to keep the Bears close.

Grace Southwick spins from behind the net and drives home the goal to cut the Raiders lead to 2-1.

The Red Raiders held off the Golden Bears for a 5-2 victory.

Monday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

General Brown 55, Lowville 45

Carthage 67, Fulton 60 (OT)

Norwood-Norfolk 39, Parishville-Hopkinton 37 (OT)

South Jefferson 64, Immaculate Heart 46

Girls’ high school basketball

Immaculate Heart 63, Carthage 25

General Brown 65, Lowville 28

Gouverneur 64, Salmon River 14

Madrid-Waddington 58, St. Regis Falls 26

Brushton-Moira 36, Colton-Pierrepont 32

Edwards-Knox 61, Hermon-DeKalb 52

Heuvelton 64, Harrisville 47

Malone 45, Massena 34

St. Lawrence Central 59, Norwood-Norfolk 36

OFA 69, Potsdam 49

Girls’ high school hockey

Massena 5, Canton 2

High school volleyball

Indian River 3, South Lewis 0

