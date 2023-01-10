Hochul says bail reform law needs improvement

Bail reform
Bail reform(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Jan. 10, 2023
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Bail reform. It’s one of New York’s most controversial issues.

It has been criticized for not keeping some criminals behind bars.

During her State of the State address in Albany Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul told lawmakers the bail reform law needs improvement.

She said bail reform is not the primary driver of crime and she stands behind the law’s goal.

“The size of someone’s bank account should not determine whether they sit in jail or go home even before they’ve been convicted,” she said.

At the same time, the governor said there’s room for change, especially when so many New Yorkers are concerned about crime.

“To my partners in government, in the legislature, let’s start with this base of shared understanding and have a thoughtful conversation...to talk about what we can do during the budget process to make improvements to that law,” said Hochul.

The governor also spoke about affordable housing, investing $1 billion in mental health care policy changes, and tying the minimum wage to inflation.

