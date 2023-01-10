Jeffrey Shullette, 67, of Pillar Point, NY passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on January 6th, 2023 after a long and hard fight with his illness. (Source: Funeral Home)

PILLAR POINT, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey Shullette, 67, of Pillar Point, NY passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on January 6th, 2023 after a long and hard fight with his illness.

Jeffrey was born on February 21st, 1955 in Norfolk, VA, the son of Robert Shullette and Marilyn VanKoughnett. He attended General Brown High School. Following school, he was employed by R.E. Whiteside & Sons as a fuel truck driver for 2 years before joining the railroad in 1975. He worked for the railroad (Conrail & CSX) for 42 years, retiring on January 3rd, 2018; 35 of those years were spent traveling up and down the East Coast as a truck driver. Jeff had driven over 2 million miles during the course of his trucking career. Following retirement, he drove part time for Slack Chemical.

Jeffrey married Deborah Whiteside on September 20th, 1986 in Limerick, NY.

Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Deborah; two daughters, Diana Shullette (Jan Coburn), Henderson; Jessica Sue, Brownville; his grandchildren, Dylan Munk, Audrey Coburn and Emma Piche; his sister and brother-in-law, Blaire and Adam Albanese of Bear DE; his step-brother, Tom (Patricia) Genovese, of Mineola, NY. Several brother and sister-in-law’s, cousins, nieces, nephews, and lifelong family friends.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his aunt, Evelyn Bass; grandmother, Louise Forrest; step-mother, Anne Shullette; step-father, Carl Corbitt; father and mother-in-law, Richard and Margaret Whiteside; and a niece, Elizabeth Giller.

Jeff enjoyed watching NASCAR, working on cars, cooking, and playing cards with friends. He was fond of spending time with “Koby Dog” and his family. You could often find him air guitaring to his favorite music, especially ZZ TOP, and listening to his vinyl album collection. He loved going to The Dexter Diner for breakfast with his grandson. He enjoyed having cold beers and a good laugh with companions at his favorite local watering holes. Jeff favored Saturday afternoons in his garage with the Mayor, McAvoy, and several other great friends.

Jeff was man of few words with a heart of gold. He worked hard his entire life to provide for his family. He was a loyal friend; who was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. He would give anybody the shirt off his back, the last five dollars in his wallet, and not expect any favors in return. But above all, he loved his daughters fiercely and supported them unfailingly.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the Hospice Nurses for all their support, help, and guidance during their family’s time of need.

Arrangements are made with The Johnson Funeral home. Per Jeff’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

Online condolences may be left at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

Jumping Jeffrey’s Last Dance will be held on March 4th, 2023 at The Dexter American Legion.

This is not a good bye but a pause in the memories and we’ll...” See you in the movies.”

