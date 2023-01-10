Larry J. Dudley, 77, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Larry J. Dudley, 77, passed away peacefully at his home in Watertown on Tuesday January 10th, 2023.

His wife Sandy (Gregory) Dudley predeceased him in July of 2019.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and are being handled to the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A complete obituary will follow.

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.