Lawmaker says State of State address ‘wasn’t rooted in reality’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lawmakers who represent the north country in Albany are reacting to Governor Hochul’s State of the State address.

Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush (R. 117th District) issued the following statement:

“Today, Gov. Hochul delivered a State of the State address that wasn’t rooted in reality. Unfortunately, single-party rule is failing New York residents. Look no further than a recent Times Union report detailing another 180,000 people leaving our state from July 2021 to July 2022. Crime continues to go unchecked, taxes remain the highest in the nation, regulations are crushing small-business owners and we now have a radical climate plan coming down the pike.

“With this being said, I stand ready to work with this governor if we are going to take an earnest look at our out-migration problem. The only way to reverse the trend is to address the root causes of why people are leaving. The past election showed us that New York voters are ready for a new direction—it’s time for Albany to read the room.”

