Lewis County's treasurer seeking re-election

Eric Virkler
Eric Virkler(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County Treasurer Eric Virkler is seeking a second term in office.

Virkler announced his bid for the Republican nomination Tuesday.

He says if re-elected, he wants to continue to work toward going fully electronic for county payments as well as cross-training employees within the treasurer’s office so work can be done by multiple people.

“I just enjoy public service so I think this has kind of brought my financial accounting knowledge to a role that I can continue to serve the public as the treasurer. It’s interesting I didn’t aspire to that earlier in my career but now that I am there, I have enjoyed it,” he said.

Virkler says the county securing bonding for $50 million in new building projects earlier this year was one of his biggest accomplishments during his first term.

