Man allegedly steals idling pickup

PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of stealing a pickup truck that was idling in a town of Pamelia driveway.

State police arrested 32-year-old Wallace Gibbs III, after patrols stopped him on Washington Street in Watertown after he eluded patrols from city police, state police, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say he was in a 2023 Toyota Tundra, which had been reported stolen around 11:15 a.m. on Monday.

The owner of the truck told troopers he left the vehicle running while he let his dog out of his State Route 37 home.

Gibbs is charged with third-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police say he was in possession of a metal dagger.

He was arraigned in Watertown city court and remanded to Jefferson County jail on $7,500 cash bail, $25,000 bail bond, or $50,000 partially secured surety bond.

