Marion E. Roberts, 76, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Marion E. Roberts, 76, formerly of Arbor Drive, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at the home of her daughter, Tammy Parks, under the loving care of her family and Jefferson County Hospice.

Calling hours will be Friday January 13th, 2023, from 4 pm-7 pm at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held 11 am Saturday, January 14th at Reed and Benoit Funeral Home with Pastor Jeffrey Smith officiating. A Celebration of Life gathering will be at the Italian American Club, Bellew Ave., Watertown, beginning at 1 pm on Saturday after the funeral.

Marion was born on April 25, 1946, in Watertown, daughter of the late Louis and Marion (Monaghan) Powell. She married Terry Lee Roberts, Sr., July 4th, 1964. They were divorced in 1986.

Marion was a stay at home Mom to raise her 5 children. After her children were of age, she went to work in retail at various locations including Faichney’s, Hills Department Store and Gilson’s Laundry. She also worked as a nurse’s aide at Mercy Hospital for a time. Following her retirement she volunteered at the local Legions, Clubs, DPAO, and was a past president of the North Side Improvement League.

Marion loved the outdoors and enjoyed four wheeling, fishing, playing Bingo and was an avid bowler. She enjoyed card nights at her daughter Teresa’s house in her garage with a nice fire going. Marion was her daughter Teresa’s biggest cheerleader in all the events and activities she participated in.

Family was of the utmost importance. She never missed an event of her children’s, grandkids and great grandkids.

Survivors include two daughters, Teresa Miller of Watertown and Tammy Parks of Watertown; two sons, Terry (Audri) Roberts Jr. of Watertown and Mark Roberts of Watertown; a sister, Lana (Jean) Hall of South Carolina; 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

She is predeceased by a son, Timothy Roberts, Sr.; a granddaughter Jada Marie Roberts; great grandsons Kayden Lee Foote, Aiden Michael and Anthony Scott Boyanski; two sisters, Dawn and Sandra Powell; and four brothers Charles, Donald, Louis and Michael Powell.

