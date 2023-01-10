Mega Millions swells to $1.1B

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What would you do with $1.1 billion? You might be hoping you have to answer that question if you’re playing Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery.

The odds of winning the top lottery prize is 1 in 302.6 million.

Someone will eventually match all six numbers and win the jackpot, which now ranks as the fifth-largest in U.S. history.

“I came to the store and got a Mega Millions ticket; $2 to win $1.1 billion - too big of an opportunity to pass up,” said Gagan Samra.

It’s the fourth time in just over four years the top prize has exceeded $1 billion.

The drawing is set for 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The $1.1 billion prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 29 years.

Winners usually prefer cash, which would be an estimated $568.7 million.

