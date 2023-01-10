Mold, broken pipes: Fort Drum woman frustrated with on-post housing

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Mold, flooding, and hundreds of dollars worth of damage. A Fort Drum woman it’s the reality at her home in Monument Ridge on the post.

Suzii Schreurs says it’s something she and her family have struggled with for four years. She says issues get fixed, but not always the right way.

“As I put it, they put a bandage over a big wound just so you can get by,” she said.

Schreurs also runs what she calls a “blessing box,” a pantry right outside her house that helps the Fort Drum community with food insecurity.

Donations are typically stored in her garage. A few days ago, the ceiling collapsed while the pipe was getting fixed, contaminating hundreds of dollars worth of items and personal belongings.

“All the food, diapers, hygiene, and everything. All because of a pipe not being placed together properly when they re-did the bathroom,” said Schreurs.

She claims mold is an ongoing problem and has reached out to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and Fort Drum’s garrison commander, advocating not only for herself but other families who, she believes, may be in similar, if not worse situations.

“If I’m undergoing these circumstances, what are some other families that may have a bigger issue in their household that are not as outspoken as I am may be dealing with,” she said.

As for housing on Fort Drum, Mountain Community Homes gets high marks. It was recently ranked 5th out of 43 installations for family housing.

Late Tuesday, Mountain Community Homes officials invited us to come to post and learn their side of the story. We’ll have that report Wednesday.

