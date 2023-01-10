Partly sunny & seasonably cold today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have sunshine to look forward to today.

It will be a dry day under partly sunny skies. Temperatures that started mostly in the 20s will climb into the seasonably chilly mid-20s.

There’s a 20% chance of precipitation on Wednesday. It could be snow if it’s early or a mix of rain and snow if it’s in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Thursday will have a mix of rain or snow. Highs will be around 40.

Rain is likely on Friday. Highs will be in the low 40s.

There’s a 50% chance of snow on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs around 30.

It will be a dry Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.