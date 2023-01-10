Partly sunny & seasonably cold today

Tuesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have sunshine to look forward to today.

It will be a dry day under partly sunny skies. Temperatures that started mostly in the 20s will climb into the seasonably chilly mid-20s.

There’s a 20% chance of precipitation on Wednesday. It could be snow if it’s early or a mix of rain and snow if it’s in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Thursday will have a mix of rain or snow. Highs will be around 40.

Rain is likely on Friday. Highs will be in the low 40s.

There’s a 50% chance of snow on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs around 30.

It will be a dry Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifford Mayette
Man sentenced to life in prison in child sexual assault case
2 police officers arrested, fired in wake of hit-and-run crash
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Goats in the road lead to arrest
Bruce Call, Pamelia Highway Department superintendent
Pamelia highway superintendent criticizes town board
Drug overdoses
Jefferson County’s 2022 drug overdose deaths

Latest News

7-day forecast
Tuesday AM weather
7 day
Colder on Tuesday
7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
A slight chance of snow today